County may spend more for legal help

Posted 11/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If McKenzie County is going to find a new chief assistant state’s attorney, the county may have to be willing to pay more money for that position.

That was the message that Nichole Cholodewitsch, McKenzie County Human Resources director, shared with commissioners during the McKenzie County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The main issue, according to Cholodewitsch, is the current salary range for that position.

“One of the first questions that applicants are going to ask is what is the salary range,” stated Cholodewitsch. “Attorneys that have 5 to 10 years of experience are already above our salary range. What is the top salary that the board is willing to go to?”

