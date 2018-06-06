Latest News

County library kicks off summer reading program

Posted 6/06/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Libraries Rock! is the theme of this year’s summer reading program at the McKenzie County Library. Aimed at getting kids, teenagers and adults into the doors of the library, the reading program is built around music.

“Reading is a really easy way for parents to help their kids from falling into the summer slump,” said Librarian Rebecca Cook. “Our goal is to give them lots of opportunities to find books that they like and incentive to read them.”

For children in eighth grade and below, the program rules are simple. They need to read books that are from the library only. They need to write down each title of the books that they read. And lastly, turn in their reading logs by Tuesday, July 10.

