Latest News

County launches transparency portal

Posted 10/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the launch of its financial transparency portal, McKenzie County is one of the few, but slowly, growing number of counties in North Dakota that is providing its citizens with the ability to take a look at the county’s finances.

“We’ve been working on this for two years,” states Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer. “We want to provide citizens with financial answers without requiring them to make open records requests.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer