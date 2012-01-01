Latest News

County landfill rates going up

Posted 6/13/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Commercial garbage haulers, as well as cities that use the McKenzie County Landfill are going to see an increase in the tipping fees that they are currently paying. The new fee schedule was approved on Tuesday, June 5, by the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners.

“The rate increase amounts to an overall 11.6 percent increase,” states Rick Schreiber, landfill director. “This is the first increase that we have had at the landfill since 2012.”

In those six years, all of the costs associated with operating the landfill have increased, which is one of the reasons he asked the commissioners for the increase in tipping fees.

