Latest News

County honors four as First Responders of the Year

Posted 7/24/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Every year McKenzie County honors their first responders with an appreciation banquet and golf scramble and this year’s event was held on Tuesday, July 16.

“It’s important to show these men and women how important they are to us as a county,” says Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County Emergency manager.

At this year’s banquet, four responders received the ‘Responder of the Year’ award for categories including dispatch, law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the fire department.

“In this country, we add more and more to their job description all the time,” says Jappe. “Yet, their pay doesn’t increase.”

Being recognized as the 2019 First Responders of the Year were Warren Jarland, Watford City firefighter; Josh Trevena, McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office; MaLissa Schroeder, EMS paramedic; and Kadie Chavez, dispatcher.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer