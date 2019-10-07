Latest News

County has state’s first case of equine herpesvirus-1

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A horse in McKenzie County has become the first confirmed case of equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) in North Dakota this year.

According to the North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division, the horse is receiving veterinary care while isolated and recovering at home. In the last few months, EHV-1 cases have been identified in 11 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

EHV-1 can cause respiratory disease, abortion, neonatal death and sometimes the neurologic form of the disease, EHM in horses.

As a result of this first case, horse owners are being reminded to vaccinate their animals to help prevent the virus.

