County Fair is highlight of year for 4-Hers

Posted 6/19/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

With more than 200 McKenzie County youth who are involved in 4-H, the upcoming McKenzie County Fair will be the culmination of a year of hard work and learning.

“4-H is a positive youth development program of the Extension Service,” says Marcia Hellandsaas, McKenzie County Extension Service. “We help kids develop skills through the life development program.”

The work that goes into projects is almost always hands-on. And every fall, a new year for 4-H enrollment begins.

“There’s over 100 projects that they can be involved with,” says Hellandsaas.

And the variety of projects is endless - ranging from raising and showing livestock to making breads and crafts, wood working and photography.

According to Hellandsaas, the members can make things within the realms of that specific project throughout the year.

“The goal is to develop life skills and learning through their projects,” says Hellandsaas.

