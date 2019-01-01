Latest News

County employees to see salary increase in 2019

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Employees working for McKenzie County will be seeing a small increase in their salaries effective Jan. 6, 2019, following action by the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

According to Erica Johnsrud, county auditor/treasurer, all county employees will be moved up one step on the county’s salary scale on that date.

“The scale is weighted with a spread between steps on the lower end of the scale at two percent between steps, while the spread is up to 0.25 percent at the top of the scale,” stated Johnsrud.

While the commissioners made short work of approving the salary step increases for county employees, the discussion as to setting the salaries for the newly-elected county officials, which include the state’s attorney, auditor/treasurer, recorder and sheriff, took a little more time.

“It is my recommendation that you stay within the salary guidelines,” Johnsrud told the commissioners. “But you set the salaries.”

According to Johnsrud, the first step in the county’s salary schedule for those newly-elected county officials would be $95,600.

