Latest News

County cowboys inducted into N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame

Posted 7/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two McKenzie County cowboys, Dave Dahl and Nevada Jorgenson, along with the Olson Ranch, a 120-year-old county ranch, were among the 2018 inductees into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies were held on June 16, in Medora.

