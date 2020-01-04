Latest News

County COVID-19 response team receives $7,500 grant

Posted 4/01/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City/McKenzie County COVID-19 Response Team has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation’s (NWNDCF) newly formed Relief Fund to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.

The Watford City/McKenzie County COVID-19 Response Team will use the grant funds to support the distribution of 14-day supply packages of food and basic supplies for those who are quarantined and/or shut in.

“We established the NWNDCF Relief Fund with funds donated by local individuals, companies, and charitable organizations,” stated Ward Koeser, NWNDCF Board of Directors president. “We felt very strongly that we needed to get funds out to organizations and community groups supporting our friends and neighbors in need right now.”

