County commission race draws six candidates

Posted 5/30/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The race for the two seats on the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners will be the biggest race facing McKenzie County voters in the upcoming June 12 Primary Election.

Incumbents Vawnita Best and Kathy Skarda are being challenged by Howdy Lawlar, Samuel Meuchel, John Rolfsrud and Nathan Thibodeau to the four-year seats on the county commission.

Best, who is married and has one child, is a ranch owner. Skarda, who is married and has three children, is employed at First International Bank & Trust. Meuchel, who is married and has two children, is the President/CEO of Meuchel Enterprises, Inc. Lawlar, who is married and has three children, is a self-employed farmer/rancher. Rolfsrud, who is married, is a Keene area farmer. Thibodeau, who is married and has three children, is the owner of Computer OR computer repair shop.

The top four vote-getters in the June 12 election will advance to the November General Election.

