County breaks ground for new shop

Posted 6/13/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Construction for a new county shop is now underway just northeast of the county’s law enforcement building. County commissioners and other representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 5.

The new shop, which will cost $20 million, will house the Weed Control, Water and Road departments upon its completion. The main shop garages and administration building will be 67,000 square feet with a 23,000 square foot cold storage building and a 6,000 square foot salt storage building. The campus will eventually house the entire McKenzie County Public Works Department as well.

