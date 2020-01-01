Latest News

County begins the process of transferring roads to Watford City

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s road network is going to grow by over 15 miles in the next several years after the city and the McKenzie County commissioners finalized a program that would transfer county roads within the city’s limits to the city.

“We’ve been working on this agreement for six years,” states Curt Moen, Watford City administrator. “When the city began developing its transportation network plan, we found that many of the roads that are now in the city limits are owned by the county.”

According to Moen, Watford City’s city limits has grown from just over four square miles 10 years ago to over 30 square miles today with many of the roads within the city limits being owned and maintained by the county.

“The county commissioners understood the need for this to happen,” stated Moen. “But the city couldn’t accept the roads until they were brought to city standards.”

While the agreement between the city and county covers eight roads comprising over 15 miles, Moen says that the county will bring two roads to city standards this year with one additional road being improved in 2020.

