County awards bids for two road projects

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After months of going back and forth with a landowner, a disputed easement has finally been resolved as McKenzie County moves forward with two major road improvement projects.

“Mayo Construction was awarded the bid as the prime leading contractor of the project for County Road 36, and Central Specialties was awarded the contract for County Road 37 and 125th Ave.,” says Grace Demars, Watford City engineer.

The recently awarded bids for the roadway projects were done separately, keeping County Road 36 separate from the contiguous route of County Road 37 and 125th Avenue.

All bids were approved and awarded on Tuesday, May 7, after being presented to the McKenzie County Commissioners on May 3.

According to Demars, 7.2 miles of County Road 36 will be paved, while the County Road 37 and 125th Ave. projects will involve 21.05 miles of pavement.

