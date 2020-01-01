Latest News

County approves $184 million preliminary budget

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County Commissioners approved a 2020 preliminary budget of $184,364,678 during its Aug. 6 board meeting. The proposed budget is an increase of $40 million from last year’s approved final budget of $144,172,960.

While the preliminary budget increase is significant, Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer, says that the bulk of the increase is attributed to five projects.

“We’ve budgeted $30 million for the fairgrounds relocation project, as well as $3 million for the construction of a new daycare facility,” states Johnsrud.

In addition, Johnsrud says the preliminary budget includes $2.6 million for a rural water project to serve the Squaw Gap area in southwestern McKenzie County, $500,000 for a new museum at the McKenzie County Heritage Park, as well as a dredging project at the Tobacco Garden Recreation Area.

Johnsrud says that the preliminary budget also includes 17 new positions within the county, as well as the purchase of a new K9 for the sheriff’s office.

But one of the biggest increases, which is reflected in each of the department’s budgets is a proposed 31 percent (or $6.2 million) increase in salaries and benefits for county employees.

