Latest News

County approves $130,000 start-up grant for addiction treatment center

Posted 6/26/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

After their attempts to bring an addiction treatment center to McKenzie County were squashed by Alexander Township residents last year, Summit Counseling is back with a new plan and support from both the Job Development Authority (JDA) and the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners.

Summit Silvercreek, a joint project of Summit Counseling and Housing & Health Services Inc. is an addiction and mental health treatment center slated to open by the end of the summer south of Watford City. Construction upgrades and landscaping is already underway at the property located at 2046 125th T Avenue.

Last week the county commissioners approved a start-up grant of $130,000 for Summit Silvercreek with the commissioners also approving that the JDA provide an additional $135,000 no interest loan at a three-year term if the center hits certain milestones as they grow.

Lengthy discussions at the two most recent Job Development Authority board meetings ultimately concluded with board members agreeing that the treatment center fits JDA’s mission of supporting the local workforce.

