Latest News

Construction to begin on new Long X Bridge

Posted 7/31/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) does not have funding available for the four-laning of U.S. Highway 85 south of Watford City, work has begun on the replacement of the Long X Bridge, which is located 15 miles south of Watford City.

According to Jamie Olson of the NDDOT, Ames Construction of Denver, Colo., has been awarded the contract for building the new bridge that spans the Little Missouri River. Olson says the new bridge project is expected to cost $38.5 million with the state providing funding through the Enhanced Highway Investment Fund.

In addition to the building the new bridge, Nick Ames, project manager, says that the project will also include a wildlife crossing on the south side of the new precast bridge.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer