Latest News

Concert to benefit Feed My Starving Children

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

What better way to enjoy a concert than knowing you are doing it for the greater good? And on Thursday, Jan. 30, a benefit concert for the Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Watford City High School auditorium.

“There will be a lot of 90s, country and some contemporary Christian music,” says Angie Hartel, co-chair of the Feed My Starving Children Watford City MobilePack committee.

The concert, according to Hartel, will feature a variety of local and non-local talent including members of the Transtrom family, Jesse Lawrence, Tim Melby, and Aly Reeves.

“They’re getting together for a night to put on a concert for us,” says Hartel. “There’s usually more than one person performing at a time.”

While the concert is free of charge, Hartel says a free will offering will be taken to help fund the cost of the MobilePack event, which will be held in Watford City on March 13 and 14.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer