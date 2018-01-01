Latest News

Concert on Dec. 15 to benefit Feed My Starving Children

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

There is no better way to ring in the Christmas holiday than with a Christmas Concert. Well that is the hope, at least, of the people who have brought this coming Friday’s Christmas Concert together. If all goes well, attendees will not only enjoy great music, but the concert itself will have kick-started a fundraising effort for the Feed My Starving Children Watford City MobilePack project coming in March 2018.

The Christmas Concert will be held at the Watford City High School Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. and is a conglomeration of local and non-local people, talent and ages. This is the first time this group of new and familiar faces has played together, and the musical array they have in store is as varied as they are.

Tim Transtrom, a Watford City local who used to travel and play music with his family, put the concert together, but he credits Gene Veeder for the idea.

“I don’t know exactly how long ago it was,” states Transtrom, “but a while back, Gene got a bunch of local bands together and held a Christmas concert.”

