Latest News

Company faces fine for dumping filter socks in landfill

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Commissioners want no part of assessing a $62,000 fine to an oilfield company whose 62 radioactive filter socks ended up at the McKenzie County Landfill on Jan. 4. Rather they contend that it is the responsibility of G&G Garbage, the company that picked up those filter socks as well as other refuse at the company’s location, to pay the fine.

Filter socks are used to filter toxic saltwater and water used for hydraulic fracturing at well sites, and over time, they can accumulate naturally occurring radioactive particles.

“Our contract is with you,” Kathy Skarda, Commission vice chair, told Randy Harvey of G&G Garbage during the commission’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22. “Ultimately you are responsible.”

According to Harvey, G&G Garbage did not know that the filter socks were in garbage that they picked up at an AWOL Well Service location and then unloaded at the county landfill.

