Latest News

Communication with youth is key to preventing school violence

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, a Parent’s Safety Night for School Violence Prevention was held by the McKenzie County School District No. 1 for parents of students attending schools in Watford City.

“This is the first parent night dedicated to school violence and parent information related to assisting with student violence and identification of potential issues,” says Steve Holen, McKenzie County School District No. 1 superintendent.

Holen says it is extremely important to have parents engaged with their students, through maintaining communications with their child and the school district to implement safety measures to the best degree.

The special event took place at the Watford City High School Auditorium and featured a social hosted by the FCCLA which included information booths from a school nurse, family facilitators and SROs. Don Moseman, a certified instructor from Bismarck, was also present as a guest.

“The school district strives to collaborate and maintain open communication with parents to ensure our policies and procedures are known and understood to avoid miscommunication and unnecessary anxiety when the school responds to incidents, either large or small in nature,” says Holen.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer