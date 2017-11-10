Latest News

Communication during a disaster

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

“Communication during a disaster is the biggest hurdle that anyone faces,” said McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe.

Jappe has personally been on the scene of many disasters and has still been overwhelmed by the destruction many states are currently facing.

“I have always known that our county needed more ham radio operators,” said Jappe. “But, the events of recent weeks has shot the issue to the top of my priority list.”

