Commissioners okay changes to county employee recognition program

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 19, gave their “thumbs up” approval to changing the county’s Employee Recognition Program from just benefitting four employees a year to something that would benefit all county employees.

“The current recognition program provides that employees can be nominated quarterly for the award,” stated Nichole Cholodewitsch, county human resources manager. “I think that it would be better to do something that benefits all county employees.”

According to Cholodewitsch, the county budgets $10,000 annually for the Employee Recognition Program.

