Latest News

Commissioners give approval to $102.5 million budget

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Commissioners have put their stamp of approval on a $102,584,386 budget for 2018. The final budget is $439,359 less than was approved in the county’s preliminary budget.

The reductions were made after the commissioners requested department heads to reduce their operational budgets by one percent in order to meet the commission’s goal of holding property tax increases to net zero in the upcoming fiscal year.

“I expect no impact on services to McKenzie County residents,” states Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer. “Most cuts were made in the travel and office expense portion of the departmental budgets.”

As part of the budget reductions, the commissioners reduced the number of new positions requested from seven full-time and one temporary to four full-time positions.

