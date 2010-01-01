Latest News

Commissioners award new IT contract to Armor Interactive

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In August when two information technicians left NRG, an information technology company, the McKenzie County courthouse was left in a precarious position. Those two technicians were both integral and well versed in the McKenzie County system and their absence left much uncertainty about the future for IT issues at the courthouse.

Over the last month, the McKenzie County Commissioners have received proposals from five North Dakota-based IT companies. At the Sept. 19 commissioner meeting, the contract was awarded to Armor Interactive.

Armor Interactive is based out of Bismarck, N.D., and currently provides services to over 300 small to mid-size businesses in the region. In 2010, a web development, marketing and technology business merged to create Armor Interactive.

“Armor Interactive has a technician who has dealt with McKenzie County before,” said Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud. “That technician was here for all of the remodels and for the building of the Law Enforcement Center.”

