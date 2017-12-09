Latest News

Commissioners approve $103.4 million preliminary budget

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After years of record budgets that were needed to build new roads and other infrastructure improvements, such as the combined Law Enforcement Center, McKenzie County’s 2018 preliminary budget of $103.4 million reflects a slowing down of county spending on big projects.

The county’s largest budget in its history was in 2015 when it committed $192.6 million, which included $135.5 million for roads and bridges. In 2016, the budget reduced to $170 million with $56 million being spent on two road projects.

“We are seeing less money going to new construction projects in the 2018 budget,” states Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer. “The biggest budget decreases that reflect that change will be in our roads and bridges and building fund line items.”

The McKenzie County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the 2018 proposed budget, which was published in the Sept. 6 issue of the McKenzie County Farmer, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the McKenzie County Courthouse commission meeting room.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer