Latest News

Commissioner meetings to be live streamed, recorded

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It will soon be possible to watch live streaming of McKenzie County board of county commissioners meetings, as well as to have a limited time access to those meetings. By an unanimous vote during their Sept. 18 meeting, the commissioners gave their final approval to a topic that had been on their agenda for over a year.

The commissioners were in agreement on the merits of live streaming of their meetings, but there was a difference of opinion on how long the recordings should be available for the public. While commissioners Gene Veeder and Doug Nordby only wanted the recordings to be available for 30 days, Kathy Skarda preferred a much longer time.

“I look at the long term,” stated Skarda. “I would like to see them available to the public at least 30 days after they are published.”

While Veeder indicated that he didn’t have a problem with having the recordings available to the public 30 to 60 days after the meeting minutes were officially approved, in the end the board approved a 30-day recording retention of their meetings.

