Commission mulls recorded meetings, appoints PR director

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County officials are taking steps toward a more transparent local government.

At their June 6 meeting, county commissioners unanimously appointed planner Shari Buck as the county’s development/public relations director. Buck started here a year ago. She brings a background with 14 years in elected office, including a term as mayor of North Las Vegas and a decade on the city council there as well as serving on the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Those experiences, she said, are directly beneficial to public relations.

“I think my battle scars hopefully can be worth something,” Buck said, adding, “I hope that (my experience) is valuable in helping to avoid pitfalls but also bring strength to the commission, to really help them get the message out about how great this county is.”

