Combating underage drinking

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Thanks to the donation of 30 new ID Card Readers by the McKenzie County Community Coalition to Watford City’s bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores, it is going to be a lot more difficult for minors to purchase alcohol in Watford City.

“In Williams and McKenzie counties, we were hit hard by the boom. The region was rattled,” states Miranda Samuelson of the McKenzie County Community Coalition. “As a coalition we strive to get back to that family friendly area we once were.”

The new card readers were purchased through a $30,000 federal grant as part of the Partnership for Success program.

“Our coalition will have spent nearly one million dollars in alcohol prevention by 2020, provided we receive the Partnership for Success grant each year,” states Samuelson. “Underage drinking prevention is just the beginning. We are working to get different stakeholders involved and tackle other issues in our community. It’s exciting that something like this exists here and we are calling for other members of the community to join with us in our efforts. There is something for everyone.”

