Cold weather brings warm hearts

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

There will be 50 children who don’t have to worry about getting chilly this season thanks to the women of the Prairie Rose Quilt Guild who have been hard at work to create a variety of beautifully designed blankets and pillowcases for the foster children of the area.

After putting together some ideas several months ago, a member of the group, Pam Ramage, approached the rest of the 25 members of the group about it at a meeting.

“We decided that we were going to do this in October,” says Ramage.

The Prairie Rose Quilt Guild has been around for over 30 years and has played a role in giving back since the very beginning of its formation.

“We have done a number of charity events over the years and this year we decided to donate blankets for the foster kids in McKenzie County,” says Ramage. “We will be presenting blankets and pillowcases to the McKenzie County Social Services for distribution to the foster children.”

The group keeps their hands full with a number of activities as they host their Quilt Show at the Good Shepherd Home on Dec. 12.

