Clinic to provide curb-side COVID-19 testing

Posted 3/25/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While McKenzie County has yet to have a person test positive for COVID-19, it’s hard to say what the future holds as ANOVA Family Health Center in Watford City is the only location in McKenzie County that’s currently testing for the virus.

“March 16 was our first time we started testing for COVID-19,” says Misaely Miranda, ANOVA Family Health Center medical assistant. “So far, we have done over 200 COVID-19 tests.”

The curbside testing site was the response by the newly-formed McKenzie County COVID-19 task force, comprised of ANOVA Family Health Center, the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Sanford Health Watford City Clinic, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit to slow the spread of the virus.

Under the guidelines established the curbside testing is only available to persons who are experiencing fever, body and muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath; and have traveled abroad or been in close contact with anyone traveling abroad in the last 14 days or has visited a health care facility as a worker, patient or visitor or have been in close contact with those who have in the last 14 days.

