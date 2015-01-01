Latest News

City’s taxable sales top $63 million in first quarter

Posted 7/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Taxable sales for 2019 in Watford City and McKenzie County are off to a record start according to first quarter taxable sales and purchases information from the North Dakota Tax Department. Watford City posted the largest first quarter taxable sales and purchases in its history, while McKenzie County came close to hitting the high set in 2015.

Watford City saw its taxable sales and purchases in January, February and March of 2019 skyrocket from $50,943,406 to $63,632,434, a 24.91 percent increase, from the same three-month period in 2018, while McKenzie County posted a 24.30 percent increase with sales increasing from $57,734,612 in 2018 to $71,764,493 in 2019.

Watford City’s previous first quarter record was set in 2015 when the city’s sales topped $61,217,474. In that same three-month period, the county posted its largest first quarter sales and purchases record of $74,850,353.

Watford City is now ranked eighth of the state’s largest 50 cities in terms of sales, while the McKenzie County moved into seventh position of the state’s 53 counties in terms of taxable sales and purchases.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer