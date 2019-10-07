Latest News

City to ask county for golf course funding

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City City Council would like to see the Fox Hills Golf Course expansion project completed this year. But they just have one problem - the city doesn’t have the $1 million needed to finish the 18-hole expansion project in this year’s budget.

In order to keep the construction project moving forward and to save mobilization costs if the work is delayed another year, the city council on Monday, July 1, decided that they would submit a $1 million interest-free loan request to the McKenzie County Job Development Authority (JDA).

If the request is approved at the upcoming JDA meeting, the city is hoping the county commissioners will follow suit.

“We’re trying to finish the project this year,” stated Bethany Devlin during Monday night’s city council meeting. “We would like to borrow the $1 million from the county.”

According to Devlin, the city will have the $1 million for the project in next year’s city budget. But by asking the county for the loan, the golf course project can be completed this year at a considerable cost savings over waiting a year.

