City police seek info on drug suspect

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department is asking the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of Valentin Becerra, who fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to the police department, shortly after midnight, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Becerra in the 700 block of Main Street South. During the traffic stop, the driver fled on foot from the vehicle, but the passenger remained in it.

Officers observed a handgun in plain view in the vehicle, and detained the passenger for further investigation. Officers also observed a second handgun, and an open bag which held multiple clear plastic food containers. In the containers officers observed a large amount of crystalline substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

