Latest News

City of Arnegard violated state’s open meetings law

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The city of Arnegard violated the state’s open meetings law, according to Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota Attorney General, when its employee committee held two meetings via teleconference on Oct. 24 and 30, 2018, when no meeting agendas were prepared nor were notices provided to the public for those meetings.

Stenehjem issued his opinion on April 11 in response to a request by Troy White Owl, Arnegard Police chief, on whether or not the city violated the state’s open meetings law.

On Oct. 16, 2018, the Arnegard City Council formed an employee committee to assess and report on the city’s personnel policies and employee conduct with the two committee meetings following.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer