Latest News

City, golf course board reach new management agreement

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It seems to be one step forward turns into one step backward for the Watford City City Council as it works through a new management agreement with the Fox Hills Golf Course board of directors.

For the past several months the city council has been working to help get the golf course on a sound financial footing after Landscapes Unlimited Golf Management, which employed the golf course and clubhouse staff, terminated its management agreement with the golf board on Oct. 27. As a result of that termination, the golf board was forced to close the clubhouse and restaurant for an indefinite period of time.

Since that time, the city council agreed to put the golf course general manager and the grounds superintendent on the city’s payroll to take away some of the golf board’s expenses and to ensure that the course would be ready for the upcoming season.

But during the city council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Kenny Liebel, council president, informed council members that the clubhouse manager had chosen not to accept the city’s position.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer