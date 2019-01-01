Latest News

City, county taxable sales growth among state’s highest

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While most of North Dakota’s major cities and counties saw a very modest growth in taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2019, Watford City and McKenzie County, according to statistics from the North Dakota Tax Department, saw double digit growth during the quarter.

During the third quarter of 2019, Watford City’s taxable sales and purchases grew by 15.93 percent from the same three-month period in 2018 to lead the state’s largest cities. The city’s sales volume grew by nearly $11.8 million increasing from $74, 016,698 in the third quarter of 2018 to $85,808,304 in 2019.

McKenzie County’s taxable sales and purchases growth mirrored that of Watford City as its taxable sales grew 14.08 percent in the third quarter of 2019, increasing from $88,082,144 to $100,480,270.

This marks the 12th straight quarter that Watford City and McKenzie County have seen double-digit growth in taxable sales and purchases. Watford City is holding steady as the No. 8 city in terms of sales of the state’s largest 50 cities, while McKenzie County has the seventh largest sales of the state’s 53 counties in terms of taxable sales and purchases.

