Latest News

City, county sales exploded in the second quarter of 2018

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The surging oil and gas activity in McKenzie County is driving taxable sales and purchases to levels in Watford City and in the county not seen in nearly four years.

After seeing its 2018 first quarter sales jump 40 percent, Watford City and McKenzie County’s taxable sales exploded 45 percent in the second quarter of the year according to newly released figures from the North Dakota Tax Department.

In the second quarter of 2018, Watford City’s taxable sales and purchases was $66,708,954, a $20 million increase from the same three-month period in 2017. Likewise, McKenzie County saw a similar gain with second quarter sales growing from $53,619,865 to $77,847,314, a 45.18 percent increase.

Through the first two quarters of 2018, Watford City has seen its sales grow by $35.2 million as compared to the first six months of 2017, while the county’s sales have grown just under $40 million during the same period.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer