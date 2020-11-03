Latest News

City awards $43,730 in community grants

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Roughrider Fund committee has awarded over $43,000 in Community Enrichment grants to support programs and activities in McKenzie County. The funds for the grant program, according to Vawnita Best, Watford City Community Development coordinator, comes from the city’s city sales tax collections.

The committee considered 25 grant applications totalling $45,000 from the cities of Grassy Butte, Alexander, Arnegard and Watford City.

“The committee had allocated $45,000 for the grant program with $43,730 being awarded,” stated Best.

Best says that there were two pools of money with those communities outside of Watford City being eligible to receive a maximum of $20,000, while the balance of the earmarked funds were designated for Watford City projects.

“We didn’t get as many requests outside of Watford City as we had thought we would,” stated Best.

Best says of the $20,000 set aside for enrichment grants outside of Watford City, the committee funded five projects totalling $8,500.

