City asks county to help with housing debt

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Wolf Run Village, an essential worker apartment complex built in 2014 for Watford City, McKenzie County and McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 employees, isn’t generating enough cash to meet the city’s nearly $5 million debt obligation on the project. And the city is asking the county commissioners to help pick up one third of the monthly losses.

“We’re losing approximately $30,000 to $50,000 a month,” stated Curt Moen, city administrator, at the commissioners monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9. “We’re looking for month-to-month assistance from the county to cover this loss.”

According to Moen, Wolf Run Village was constructed in two phases during the height of the city’s housing crunch as a way to ensure that city, county and school employees would have affordable housing.

