City agrees to hire two key golf course staff

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Just one month after the Watford City City Council tabled a funding request from the Fox Hills Golf Course board of directors, the council has decided that the city is willing to step in and help out the financially struggling operation.

“The council agreed to put the golf course manager and the grounds superintendent on the city’s payroll,” stated Kenny Liebel, city council president following a special city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10. “By removing those costs from the golf course it will save the board a significant amount of money in their operations budget.”

According to Liebel, who has been a vocal critic of the golf course’s losses in the past, the council’s decision recognizes the importance of the board and the course to the city.

“We value the board. We wouldn’t have the course without them,” states Liebel. “They have been running the multimillion dollar course. It’s unheard of for a volunteer board.”

