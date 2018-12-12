Latest News

Church choirs to present Christmas cantatas

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A well known tradition and local favorite, the Watford City First Lutheran Church Christmas Cantata is already underway.

This year’s Christmas Presence performance is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, at the First Lutheran Church, located at 201 3rd Ave. NW. The festive cantata is free of charge and open to the public.

Christmas Presence will guide the audience through the Christmas story, with the help of narration and an array of musical pieces that combine classical Christmas favorites with a variety of musical styles.

