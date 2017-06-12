Latest News

Church choir to present Christmas Cantata Sunday

Posted 12/06/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

An annual tradition and local favorite, the Watford City First Lutheran Church Christmas Cantata is already underway.

According to Caroline Schwartz, who has been directing the First Lutheran Church Choir for almost 40 years, the church choir members have been warming up since September and are ready to perform.

“It is hard to get 20 to 30 schedules to come together each week,” states Schwartz, “but it always seems to come together and they do a great job.”

The First Lutheran Church Choir will perform this year’s cantata, Night of the Father’s Love, on Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer