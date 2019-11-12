Latest News

Church choir to perform Christmas Cantata

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A long standing tradition in the Watford City community is the Christmas Cantata put on by the First Lutheran Church Choir. This year Love Came Down at Christmas will be performed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the First Lutheran Church, located at 201 3rd Ave. NW. The concert is free of charge and open to the public.

“The whole cantata is celebrating God’s hope, joy and love at Christmas,” says Caroline Schwartz, Choir director.

While the church has had some updates over the years and several new coats of paint, it still stands as it did over 100 years ago. With exposed wood beams and beautiful big windows, as you sit in a pew listening to a choir sing timeless Christmas hymns, you can almost feel like you are in another time.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer