Children overcome by fumes at pool

Posted 3/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Four people were overcome by high levels of carbon dioxide at a swimming pool at the Little Missouri Inn & Suites on Saturday, March 10.

According to a prepared news release from the Watford City Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 9:50 a.m. of a sick child in the pool area.

Officers, along with the McKenize County Ambulance Service and Watford City Fire Department, found individuals who had been in the pool area that were overcome by unknown fumes.

