Charges dismissed against woman accused of threatening Sanfords

Posted 8/08/17 (Tue)

Farmer Staff Reports

Judge Daniel El-Dweek has dismissed charges against an elderly woman accused of threatening former Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford’s family.

His order to dismiss with prejudice came Thursday, Aug. 3, at Alice Olson’s preliminary hearing on felony terrorizing. El-Dweek did not find probable cause for the alleged crime after hearing evidence presented, Clerk of Court Jodee Lawlar said.

