Changes coming to state’s social services system

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Some big changes are coming to the way that North Dakota provides social services to its residents, but according to Desiree Sorenson, McKenzie County Social Services director, the changes being made are designed to improve service.

“The biggest change that people will see in McKenzie County is the changing of our name from McKenzie County Social Services to the Mountrail-McKenzie Human Services Zone,” states Sorenson. “In addition, Mountrail County is now the host county for us and all of our staff, with the exception of those involved in our childcare licensing and home and community-based services, who will become employees of Mountrail County.”

But Sorenson says other than those changes, it will be business as usual for her and her staff.

With the creation of the Mountrail-McKenzie Human Services Zone, Sorenson says that there will be offices in Stanley and Watford City, as well as an outreach location in New Town.

“For McKenzie County residents needing services, they will still come to our office,” states Sorenson. “But if they live closer to Stanley, they can choose to go to that office.”

