Changes coming to Homefest

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

A new Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce subcommittee, the Downtown Association, has agreed to organize the basic components of Homefest. Local businesses and residents, however, are being called upon to head up individual events over the Homefest weekend.

Since its appearance in 1990 after the 75th anniversary of Watford City, Homefest has become a staple local event. Always the last weekend of June, class reunions and family reunions are customarily scheduled the same weekend. It is a time for people to travel home to Watford City and typically features a street festival on Main Street.

Historically in charge of Homefest, last year the Chamber of Commerce announced that they would not take on the responsibility for organizing Homefest again. They were looking for someone to turn the event over to.

“We love Homefest,” said Mary Gumke, Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Of course we want it to continue, but the Chamber puts so much effort into making Ribfest in August a destination event, we are just not able to continue putting on both events.”

