Chamber’s Ribfest receives Downtown Impact award

Posted 9/04/19 (Wed)

The Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Best of the West Ribfest received the Best Downtown Event in the 2019 Downtown Impact awards at the North Dakota Downtown Conference in Williston on Aug. 29.

The Best of the West Ribfest has been going for nearly two decades and has attracted up to 10,000 people each year for food vendors, live entertainment and the rib competition.

