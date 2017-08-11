Latest News

Chamber to host annual Turkey Bingo

Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If you are in need of a turkey for Thanksgiving, the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce along with participating area businesses is teaming up for a fun event that could very well provide you with a chance to win a free bird.

Long heralded as one of the greatest social events of the season, the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting its annual Turkey Bingo on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Watford City Intermediate School Commons Area.

